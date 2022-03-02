The Miz says Logan Paul is an ‘absolute natural’ in WrestleMania training

Logan Paul’s hardcore training for WrestleMania 38 is going off without a hitch … so says WWE Superstar The Miz, who tells TMZ Sports the YouTube sensation is an “absolute natural” in the squared circle.

As we previously reported, the “Maverick” made a surprise appearance at Raw last week … officially confirming his spot as Miz’s tag team partner against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in April.

We spoke with The Miz about the preparations leading up to the big event … and he says he was floored by how quickly Logan got comfortable with the complicated moves.

“Training’s going really well, actually,” he tells us … saying Paul was even able to nail his signature Skull Crushing Finale in no time.

“Logan — I showed it to him like, once. Literally picked it up like that. I was like, ‘Oh, okay. This is gonna be fun!!'”

Miz says Logan’s amateur wrestling background (he was a beast in high school) and boxing training has helped him immensely … and it’s going to show in his performance.

As for Paul’s future in WWE, Miz says he truly thinks Logan could go full-time with Vince McMahon’s organization.

“If he does well at WrestleMania, this could lead to something more.”