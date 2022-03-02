Reaction to AEW buying Ring of Honor
Why is everyone acting so excited that Tony Khan bought ROH?
Do I follow @TonyKhan now or does that come across weird?
Somebody help here! I haven't dated since 2010 and I haven't looked for a wrestling job since 2014 when ROH came calling.
As far as major announcements go, @TonyKhan acquiring @ringofhonor is pretty freaking major!
Congrats to Tony Khan on becoming owner of Ring Of Honor. I never dreamed 20 years ago that it would be a part of a prominent promotion on TBS. This is wild. So happy that many more can enjoy the legacy of ROH and it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling.
What’s up @ringofhonor ?
Huge!! https://t.co/thaVxElMks
Congratulations to @TonyKhan on his purchase of @ringofhonor! This is a great thing for the wrestling business!!
Congratulations @TonyKhan !!! Let me know if you are interested in @ringofhonor Women’s Division. They are incredibly talented, great humans, and deserve all the accolades in the world!!! #ROHWD
