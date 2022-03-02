Possible spoiler on Tony Khan’s major announcement

Mar 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

As previously noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is planning on making his “massive” announcement during Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from Daily’s Place at Jacksonville, FL.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling reports that Tony Khan’s major announcement is believed to be AEW & HBO Max agreeing to a deal.
AEW has also reportedly secured access to an “International Wrestling Promotion’s catalog.”

2 Responses

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    March 2, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    another one of tony’s earthshaking announcements…

  2. Jake Allen says:
    March 2, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    So, Tony wants us to have to pay a premium video service to be able to watch his lousy wrestling program? Did he get hyped up by Meltzer about this, or something?

