Jeff Jarrett to guest Referee NWA World Title match at Crockett Cup

Jeff Jarrett will oversee Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona’s rematch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title at the Crockett Cup. The NWA announced on Tuesday that Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the match, which takes place at March 19th and 20th event.

The match is Aldis’ rematch with Cardona after the latter won the championship last month at NWA PowerrrTrip. Jarrett was previously set as the special ambassador for the show.

The updated lineup for the event is:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis

Special Referee: Jeff Jarrett

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

* NWA Crockett Cup tournament