Bully Ray to appear on Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Steve Austin are set for an upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

Bully rook to Twitter today and revealed that he and Austin have filmed an episode of Broken Skull Sessions to air on Peacock and the WWE Network soon.

“Coming soon… The one you all been waiting for… Gimme a HELL YEAH. [clinking beer mugs emoji] @steveaustinBSR #brokenskullsessions,” Bully wrote with a photo of he and Austin.

WWE has not announced when the Bubba Ray Dudley episode will air, but we will keep you updated.

Austin interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons last month, and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in January. It was recently indicated that there will be more Broken Skull Sessions episodes than usual in 2022.

Below is the full tweet from Bully: