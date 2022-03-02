3/2/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida, and Schiavone is in the ring with Tony Khan. Khan says this is going to be a big week for AEW and he has a huge announcement before Revolution this Sunday. Khan says they started AEW in the parking lot at Daly’s Place three years ago, but about seventeen years ago a company named Ring of Honor started up. Khan officially announces that he signed a deal today to become the new owner of ROH. Khan says the first main event in ROH involved Christopher Daniels and Bryan Danielson, but neither man won, and introduces Danielson to the ring.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Christopher Daniels

They shake hands to start to observe the Code of Honor, and then Danielson takes Daniels down. Daniels comes back and wrenches Danielson’s arm, but Danielson counters with a quick suplex. Daniels comes back and takes Danielson down and they shake hands again. Danielson takes Daniels to the mat and rakes his face. Danielson drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle and then wrenches his arm. Danielson takes Daniels down, but Daniels comes back and sends Danielson to the outside. Daniels connects with a sliding dropkick, and follows with a springboard seated moonsault. Daniels gets Danielson back into the ring and goes for a cross-body, but Danielson counters with a shot to the midsection. Danielson delivers a series of kicks and drops him with a knee to the chest. Danielson drops a knee to Daniels’ back and follows with a knee strike to his ribs. Danielson rakes Daniels’ face, and then locks in a bow-and-arrow submission. Daniels makes it to the ropes to break the hold, and they exchange chops. Daniels delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and follows with a kick to the face and an STO.

Daniels charges in the corner, but Danielson kicks him in the face. Daniels comes back with an uppercut and slams Danielson back to the mat. Daniels goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Daniels goes for the Angel’s Wings, but Danielson counters with a German suplex. Danielson delivers the running kick in the corner and follows with a series of chops. Danielson gets Daniels up top, but Daniels sends him back down with a headbutt. Daniels goes for a cross-body, but Danielson rolls through for a two count. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then exchange shots on their feet. Danielson drops Daniels with a rolling elbow and goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Danielson goes up top, but Daniels cuts him off and delivers a chop. Daniels tries to slam Danielson down, but Danielson rakes his face. Daniels comes back with a shot and climbs up top. Daniels goes for a hurricanrana, but Danielson shoves him away and comes off the ropes. Daniels catches him and slams him to the mat. Daniels goes for the Best Moonsault Ever, but Danielson counters it and locks in the triangle sleeper, and Daniels passes out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Danielson says he and Daniels started in ROH twenty years ago, and they started and ended matches with a handshake. Danielson picks up Daniels hand and says let’s hear it for him. Danielson says he is not in Ring of Honor, he is in AEW, and it is time to kick someone’s head in. Danielson stomps Daniels’ head into the mat repeatedly and says this Sunday at Revolution, the head that will be stomped in will be Jon Moxley’s. Moxley comes to the ring and says that he can see Danielson is better and more violent than ever. Moxley says there are two paths for him on Sunday, one where he gets his head kicked in and is never heard from again, or the other where he will walk through everything, including Danielson. Moxley says his story is just starting and he writes the first chapter this Sunday, and it will be written in blood. Moxley tells Danielson to take a shot, but Danielson fakes a shot and leaves the ring.

—

Sting and Darby Allin are backstage. There is a Three-Way Match for the TNT title on Friday, and Sting says there will be fines and suspensions for anyone who gets involved. Allin says he didn’t need help to win the title before, and he will beat Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo to win it again, and then says regardless of what happens, he and Guevara, along with Sting, will still be teammates on Sunday. Allin says this Friday, it’s showtime.

—

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Casino Battle Royale: 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Dark Order (10 and Alan Angels) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

FTR and Top Flight brawl and exchange shots around the ring. Top Flight gains the advantage, and then The Acclaimed enter the match. Caster raps throughout the 90 seconds, and then they get into the ring. 10 and Alan Angels enter next. Angels and 10 take advantage of all three teams and deliver shots to most of the other guys. Harwood comes back with shots to Angels in the corner, and then everyone else gets back to their feet as well. The Butcher and The Blade enter next, and they go after Angels. They try to eliminate him, but he holds on, and then they go after Darius. FTR take Butcher and Blade down, and then FTR eliminate Angels. The Varsity Blonds as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Santana and Ortiz enter the match. They eliminate Bear Country, who entered during the break. Caster gets eliminated next, and then Garrison is tossed out as well, and Pillman was eliminated earlier. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson enter next, and Blade is eliminated. Dark Order triple-team Butcher and toss him to the floor. FTR drop Bowens with the Big Rig, and then Grayson as well, as The Young Bucks enter the match. FTR and The Bucks stare down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, The Gunn Club enter, but they are quickly eliminated by FTR and The Bucks. Harwood and Matt Jackson then exchange shots, as Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson enter the match. Anderson and Johnson drop The Wingmen with DDTs, and then Bowens eliminates 10. Taylor is eliminated by Ortiz as FTR go after Anderson. The Wingmen are eliminated, and then Bowens eliminates Grayson. 2point0 is the final team to enter the match. The Bucks eliminate Anderson, and then Johnson is eliminated as well. Bowens gets eliminated and Uno takes Beretta to the apron. Danhausen appears and curses Uno, and then Uno gets eliminated. 2point0 and Santana and Ortiz brawl on the apron, and then 2point0 get eliminates. Santana and Ortiz are eliminated by FTR, and then Matt Jackson eliminates Beretta. The Young Bucks, FTR, and Top Flight are the final three teams. Dante eliminates Wheeler, but also himself. Matt Jackson clotheslines Harwood over, but only one foot hit the stage. reDRagon come out and distract Harwood, and The Bucks eliminate him. Darius gets Nick on the apron, but Cutler holds Nick up. Darius shoves Matt into Nick, and Nick falls to the floor. Darius gets Matt on the apron., but Matt comes back and sends Darius to the apron. Darius brings Matt to the apron and they exchange shots. Matt delivers a low blow to Darius and superkicks him to the floor.

Winners and #1 contender’s for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Nick gets back into the ring, and reDRagon enters as well. They all fist bump, and then Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus come to the stage and stare both teams down.

—

Chris Jericho cuts a promo. He says everyone is buzzing about his match against Eddie Kingston this Sunday, and is proud of Kingston for finally realizing his potential. He says Kingston finally has a change to win the big one, and asks Kingston if he really thinks he has what it takes to beat him. Jericho says he doesn’t think he does, but if Kingston beats him, he will shake his head and tell him that he has his respect. Jericho says when he beats Kingston, he will laugh in Kingston’s face and will tell him to GFY. Santana and Ortiz walks up. Jericho offers a fist bump, and they accept. Jericho asks if they are good, but they both walk away.

—

CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk asks if he is the bad guy, and says he was certain until a week ago that MJF was the bad guy. Punk says what MJF did last week took courage, and he didn’t think MJF didn’t have that courage in him. Punk says he can’t shake the feeling that he is being gas-lit. Punk says there is a famous picture of him with Steve Austin, but he didn’t get mad when Austin took his ball and went home. Punk says he has seen MJF take out Dean Malenko and insult Brian Pillman Jr’s dad, and he knows that hurt people end up hurting people. Punk says there is something that he needs to do, but he needs MJF to come to the ring first. MJF walks out and Punk says that he has done horrible things in his life and used to be like MJF. Punk says he poured alcohol down an alcoholic’s throat, poured the ashes of a manager over a wrestler, and mocked a wrestler’s addiction until he lost his job because of it. Punk says respect isn’t given, but it is earned. Punk says this is about the 11-year-old kid at home who looks up to MJF like MJF used to look up to him. Punk says he sure is trying to be the good guy, and extends his hand for a handshake. MJF doesn’t accept it, but hugs Punk instead. Punk hugs him back, but MJF delivers a low blow. MJF delivers the Heat Seeker and rips off his dress shirt to reveal a shirt with the picture of he and Punk on it. Shawn Spears and Wardlow come to the ring, and Wardlow gives MJF the diamond ring. Spears is holding the dog collar, and then MJF punches Punk in the head with the ring. MJF delivers more shots to Punk as FTR come out and stop the security from getting in the ring. Punk has been busted open and MJF tosses him out of the ring. They hang Punk with the dog collar over the top rope, and MJF calls Punk a stupid old man and says he is going to show Punk and all of his sheep that he is the Devil himself. Spears pulls on the chain to choke Punk even more, but Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Sting hit the ring to make the save.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Keith Lee, but Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs interrupt. Lee says if Starks interrupts him again, there will be no more Starks to interrupt him again. Starks says Rampage is Starks Country and if Lee shows up, he will make sure Lee doesn’t make it to Revolution.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa

All four women brawl immediately, and the bell rings when Baker and Rosa are left in the ring. Martinez gets a few more shots on Baker, and then she and Rosa double-team Baker. They deliver shots in the corner as Hayter is with the referee. Martinez comes in legally and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with a Slingblade and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out. Hayter tags in and gets in Martinez’s face. They go for shoulder tackles, but neither woman gets the advantage. Martinez finally takes Hayter down with a forearm shot, and Rosa tags in. Rosa delivers a chop to Hayter in the corner, and then kicks her in the back on the mat. Rosa runs the ropes, but Rebel trips her up. Rosa delivers shots to Rebel, and then Baker delivers a kick to Rosa’s face. Hayter takes Rosa to the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Martinez tags in and drops Hayter with a few clotheslines. Martinez drops Baker as well, but Hayter comes back with a back elbow. Martinez drops Hayter with a T-bone suplex and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Baker tags in and delivers an elbow shot to Martinez. Hayter delivers a back-breaker, and Baker connects with a thrust kick. Baker goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out. Baker delivers a shot to Rosa, and then delivers another thrust kick to Martinez. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Martinez gets free and tags in Rosa. Baker delivers a few shots, but Rosa comes back with some of her own. Baker dodges a stomp, but Rosa delivers a Death Valley Driver. Rosa goes for the cover, but Hayter breaks it up. Rosa kicks Baker in the head, and then Martinez drops Baker with a suplex. Hayter gets in the ring, but Martinez sends her to the outside and takes out she and Rebel. Rosa slams Baker in the mat with the Fire Thunder Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Anna Jay and Tay Conti. Before Conti can talk, Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Cargill interrupt. Sterling says if Conti attacks Cargill before Sunday, she loses her title match, and Cargill tells Conti that she better be thankful that they are giving her a match.

—

Kris Statlander and Layla Hirsch talk about their ongoing feud.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Wardlow (w/Shawn Spears) vs. Cezar Bononi

Wardlow immediately begins the Powerbomb Symphony and gets the pin fall after three power bombs.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Spears gets in the ring and tries to hit Bononi with the chair, but Wardlow stops him. Wardlow takes the chair, and they get face-to-face. Spears backs away and looks down at his chair as Wardlow’s back is to him. Wardlow glances over his shoulder and Spears leaves the ring.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TNT Championship – Three-Way Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page

-Serena Deeb’s 5-Minute Rookie Challenge

-Keith Lee in action

—

Malakai Black cuts a promo. He says it was the House that gave PAC new sight and Penta new means to find violence. Brody King says the House has embraced and enforced a new evil, and Buddy Matthews says they don’t cast judgment; they seek the truth. Matthews says they are the House, and King and Black finish and say the House always wins.

—

Marvez is backstage with Spears and MJF. Spears says he still loves him and calls MJF over. MJF says if Wardlow wins the ladder match and the TNT title, he can keep it, but it’s not like he is going to win it anyway. Wardlow says he is too busy making sure MJF always wins, and MJF slaps him in the face. MJF says Wardlow works for him, not AEW, and Wardlow and his family aren’t on the street because of him. MJF and Spears walk away as Wardlow looks on.

—

Match #5 – Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Adam Page and Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver)