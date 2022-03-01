WWE NXT preview for tonight

The Road to Stand & Deliver will continue on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Pete Dunne challenging NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, plus the final first round matches in the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Tonight’s show will open with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker opens the show

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round 1: Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round 1: Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne

* Harland vs. Draco Anthony

* Von Wagner answers Andre Chase’s Open Challenge

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.