Updated card for WrestleMania 38

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for WrestleMania 38.

Tonight’s RAW saw Edge come to the ring to address his WrestleMania future after issuing an Open Challenge last week. AJ came out to accept the challenge. Edge says he and AJ have both waited for this match, as have the fans, but he wants the bulldog version of AJ, not the “tag team bitch” version we’ve seen over the last year or so. That led to a brawl between the two.

Edge got the upperhand on AJ and laid him out with cheap shot kick below the belt. He then snapped and brought two steel chairs in the ring, and left AJ laying with two Con-Chair-To chair shots. RAW went off the air with a dazed & heel Edge standing over AJ in the ring.

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega is also now official for WrestleMania 38.

We noted before how Naomi announced during last week’s SmackDown that she and Banks were coming for the titles. Tonight’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Carmella and Vega accepted the challenge.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from RAW:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)

"I want the bulldog @AJStylesOrg … I don't want the guy whose been playing tag team b!*@# to @TheGiantOmos for the last year!" – @EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EX9Xvity50 — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022