Real name: Natalie Holland

Height:

Weight:

Date of birth:

Hometown: Texas

Pro debut: 2022

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move: Standing Corkscrew Legdrop

Biography

– Holland is a former cheerleader and powerlifter

– On February 17, 2022, Paxley was introduced as a member of Malcom Bivens’ Diamond Mine stable

– At the first NXT Level Up, Paxley & Ivy Nile defeated Fallon Henley & Kayla Inlay