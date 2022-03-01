Scott Hall hospitalized with broken hip

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is currently hospitalized with a broken hip.

Hall, age 63, suffered a fall and broke his hip, according to PWInsider via Jerry Jarrett on Facebook.

“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover,” Jarrett wrote.

Hall was scheduled to be in Dallas next month for WrestleMania 38 Weekend happenings, but there’s no word yet on how this will impact his schedule.

Stay tuned for more on Hall’s condition.