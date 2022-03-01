LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Dirty Dawgs

We immediately go to the ring as the sirens start up and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa while Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Ciampa is wearing a singlet similar to Breakker’s tonight. Out next are The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Roode and Ziggler are posing for their entrances when Breakker and Ciampa rush out of the ring and run up to the entrance-way, attacking the RAW Superstars. They brawl back to the ringside area as the referee tries to restore order. Ciampa runs the ring and leaps over the top rope, taking the heels down on the floor. Ciampa and Breakker pose together on the apron and bark to a big pop.

The bell rings as Breakker and Ziggler go at it. Breakker plants Ziggler for a close 2 count. Breakker presses Ziggler high in the air but Roode runs interference again. Bron drops him but Ziggler takes advantage with a Zig-Zag from behind for a close 2 count. Roode tags in and mounts Breakker with right hands. Roode taunts Ciampa and then drops Bron with a neckbreaker. Roode covers for 2. Roode grounds Bron and tags Ziggler back in for some double teaming. Ziggler keeps Bron down and taunts Ciampa some more. Ziggler grounds Bron with a headlock now.

Fans chant “you don’t go here!” as Bron fights out of Ziggler’s hold. Ziggler fights back and drops him with a neckbreaker. Roode tags back in and nails a suplex. Roode goes to the second rope, poses to boos from the crowd, then hits the flying elbow drop. Bron kicks out at 2. Fans chant “we want Ciampa!” now as Ziggler tags back in to take over on Bron. Ziggler plays to the crowd and tags Roode back in. They double team Bro but he avoids it and drops Roode. Ciampa tags in to a pop now. He unloads on Roode with clotheslines, then a running corner clothesline to Ziggler and then one for Roode. Ciampa goes on and nails a double flying clothesline to both opponents.

Ciampa drops his straps as fans cheer and chant for him. Roode blocks the Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa fights off both opponents as Ziggler rocks him from the apron. Roode catches Ciampa with a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Ciampa fights Ziggler to get free as Bron reaches for the tag. Ziggler cuts Ciampa off but Ciampa blocks a dropkick, launching Ziggler over the top rope to the floor. Roode tends to Ziggler while Ciampa slowly crawls for the tag. Roode runs over and pulls Breakker off the apron, then tosses him over the barrier into the crowd. Ziggler goes back in and pulls Ciampa to their corner. They double team Ciampa with a big Cutter combo but he kicks out at 2. The referee and Roode have some words now.

Roode slaps Ciampa around and talks trash, posing to boos from the crowd. Ciampa jumps up with a knee strike out of nowhere to put Roode down. Bron is back up on the apron now as fans bark, and he’s not happy. Ziggler tags in but he stops Ciampa from tagging. Ciampa fights him off and tags Breakker in. Bron unloads on Roode and Ziggler with big power moves as fans cheer him on. Bron with a clothesline to Ziggler. Bron stalks Ziggler now but Ziggler sees him coming. They tangle and Bron nails a big Spear. Fans go wild as Ciampa tags in.

Bron lifts Ziggler onto his shoulders as Ciampa goes to the top. They hit the big Steiner Bulldog from the top and Ciampa covers Ziggler but Roode flies in and breaks the pin up just in time. Roode sends Bron into the ring post. Ciampa drops Roode but Ziggler rolls Ciampa up for a close 2 count. Ciampa blocks Ziggler’s superkick and nails the Fairy Tale Ending for the pin to win.

Winners: Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker

– After the match, Ciampa and Breakker stand tall as the music hits. Breakker raises the NXT Title belt in the air as the referee raises their arms in victory. We go to replays. Roode and Ziggler recover at ringside while Ciampa and Breakker celebrate.

– We see footage of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes arriving earlier today. We also see Pete Dunne arriving this afternoon. Dunne vs. Hayes for the NXT North American Title will be tonight’s main event.

– LA Knight is backstage. He tells the viewers to call everyone they know and tell them to tune in because he’s headed to the ring to call out Outback Jackoff himself, Grayson Waller. Knight says it’s time to pay the piper. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with Gunther cutting a promo on Solo Sikoa. He says Solo’s undefeated streak will end by the hands of The Ring General.

– We go back to the ring and LA Knight is already out as fans cheer him on.

Knight takes the mic and starts ranting on Grayson Waller. He knocks a few Waller fans in the crowd. Knight brings up Waller’s restraining order and goes on until the music interrupts. Waller and Sanga are on the platform above the crowd now, and the boos are loud. Waller brags about last week’s win over Knight and says they are done now, no longer a thing. Waller says he hopes everyone has a terrible night, Knight sucks, and goodbye. Waller and Sanga turn to walk away but Knight says they’ll want to see this. He shows us how Knight was standing tall last week, despite the loss.

Knight says every time they’ve been in the ring together he’s been standing tall, every time. Knight goes on and tells Waller to prove that he can leave him laying. Knight issues a challenge for a Last Man Standing match. Waller says next week he’s going viral one more time as he will be the last man standing. Knight fires back with a few more shots at Waller before his music hits. They stare each other down as fans cheer Knight on.

– Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta are backstage. Persia says Duke Hudson wished them good luck tonight. There’s some tension between the two but Indi insists she and Dexter Lumis will be fine after what happened last week. Indi wants to know if Persia is focused, and she is. They get on the same page for the Women’s Dusty Classic and walk off but Persia turns back around, grabs her phone from her locker, and sends a text message to someone, apparently Duke Hudson. Indi calls her name and she catches up.

– We get a video that shows what happened last week in the Women’s Dusty Classic first round matches.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

We go back to the ring for another first round match in the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as Wendy Choo makes her way out. Dakota Kai is out next and the dysfunctional tag team heads to the ring together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta are wrapping their entrance. We see Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) up in the Toxic Lounge again this week. The bell rings and Choo starts off with Pirotta. Choo with some of her unique offense but Persia takes it to the corner. Indi tags in and hits a big sideslam for a close 2 count.

Choo fights Indi off and dropkicks her into the corner. Kai is talking to her invisible friend but Choo tags her in. They double team Indi in the corner. Kai covers for a 2 count. Kai with a headlock now. Choo tags back in for more double teaming on Indi as they slam her face-first into the mat. Choo covers for 2. Persia ends up coming back in and going at it with Choo. Choo runs into a big superkick for a 2 count. Indi comes back in and drops Choo for another close 2 count. Indi grounds Choo and ties her up in the middle of the ring. Choo gets free and goes for a tag but Indi cuts her off. Choo rolls Indi for a 2 count. Kai tags in and hits Indi with a Scorpion Kick. Kai knocks Persia off the apron and drops Indi into the mat. Kai with a running boot into the corner on Indi, then another for a close 2 count.

Indi rams Kai back into the corner and in comes Persia, who launches Kai into the corner with Snake Eyes. Persia with a big inverted Cutter to Kai for a close 2 count as Choo breaks the pin up just in time. Choo tosses Indi to the floor after a Nap Time elbow. Persia grabs Choo but Kai levels her with a pump kick. Choo with a moonsault. Kai follows up with a double stomp to Persia for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

– After the match, Choo and Kai stand tall as the music hits. We get a look at the Dusty Classic brackets and they will face the winners of Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. Indi and Persia are disappointed as they recover while Choo and Kai celebrate at the entrance-way.

– Still to come, a preview for The Creed Brothers vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. Back to commercial.

