Chavo Guerrero apparently gone from AEW

Mar 1, 2022 - by James Walsh

Chavo Guerrero Jr. has posted to social media saying he has been fired by AEW and didn’t even know it. He only found out when his name was removed from the company website.

Guerrero was brought in to be the spokesperson for Andrade who has struggled immensely with promos. In fact, he’s managed to bore people in both English and Spanish, and a Spanglish mix, for months. Guerrero replaced his Aunt Vickie in trying to salvage Andrade’s questionable overall appeal.

Andrade El Idolo beat up Guerrero after a win on AEW Rampage which lade little to no sense as Chavo was written off AEW television so he could do something with Young Rock.

