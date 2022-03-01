Brandi Rhodes files for two new trademarks

Fightful reports that Brandi Rhodes has filed for two new trademarks following her recent departure from AEW. The two trademark filings include “Brandi Rhodes” and “Shot of Brandi” for entertainment and merchandise purposes.

Here are the full details of the filing:

