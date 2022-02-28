WWE Raw preview for tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 38 will continue tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will appear on tonight’s show to address his plans for WrestleMania. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for tonight’s show, but the WWE website does have the injured Bobby Lashley as scheduled to appear.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* The Road to WrestleMania 38 continues

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Finn Balor

* RK-Bro, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy prepare for their Triple Threat title match the following week

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge addresses his WrestleMania future

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.