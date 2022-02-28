The Miz confirms his match for WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has confirmed another match for WrestleMania Saturday.

The Miz took to Twitter today to confirm that he will team with Logan Paul to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on Night One of WrestleMania 38. The match was previously confirmed, but now The Miz has made it official for WrestleMania Saturday. WWE has also officially announced the match for Night One.

This likely means that Johnny Knoxville vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will take place during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, but that has not been confirmed.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with the video from The Miz:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)