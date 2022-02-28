Many released WWE talent featured on the WWE 2K22 video game
The full launch roster for the WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed and over 30 wrestlers that are no longer working for the company will be available as playable characters. The names are as follows…
Alexander Wolfe
Ariya Daivari
Billie Kay
Braun Strowman
Brian Kendrick
Cesaro
Danny Burch
Ember Moon
Fandango
Gran Metalik
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Debuting in @WWEgames with the belt, not bad… pic.twitter.com/4WHLoD9ari
— SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 28, 2022
Jeff Hardy
John Morrison
Johnny Gargano
Kalisto
Karrion Kross
Keith Lee
Kyle O’Reilly
Lana
Lince Dorado
Mia Yim (RECKONING)
Murphy
Nia Jax
Oney Lorcan
Peyton Royce
Samoa Joe
SLAPJACK
Tegan Nox
Toni Storm
Tucker
Tyler Breeze
William Regal
OHHHH!!! 💃 https://t.co/AkUneDmxkI
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 28, 2022