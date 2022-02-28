Many released WWE talent featured on the WWE 2K22 video game

The full launch roster for the WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed and over 30 wrestlers that are no longer working for the company will be available as playable characters. The names are as follows…

Alexander Wolfe

Ariya Daivari

Billie Kay

Braun Strowman

Brian Kendrick

Cesaro

Danny Burch

Ember Moon

Fandango

Gran Metalik

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Debuting in @WWEgames with the belt, not bad… pic.twitter.com/4WHLoD9ari — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 28, 2022

Jeff Hardy

John Morrison

Johnny Gargano

Kalisto

Karrion Kross

Keith Lee

Kyle O’Reilly

Lana

Lince Dorado

Mia Yim (RECKONING)

Murphy

Nia Jax

Oney Lorcan

Peyton Royce

Samoa Joe

SLAPJACK

Tegan Nox

Toni Storm

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

William Regal