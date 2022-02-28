Heyman says the WCW audience knew their was something special about “Mean Mark”

In an interview with the The Zaslow Show, Paul Heyman talks about what he saw in Undertaker back in his “Mean Mark Callous” WCW days:

“Magic. Leadership. A giant, a giant who could move like a cruiserweight, but understood not to unless necessary. Unless the situation called for it. Intelligence. Checked every box. Just, you know, it’s funny, I get a lot of credit from a lot of people. From the talent themselves, whether it’s The Undertaker, whether it’s Steve Austin – ‘Oh, before anybody noticed me, Paul Heyman noticed me.’ And I don’t think there was ever a lot of credit for that. I think it’s an indictment of other people that didn’t see it. I don’t know how you could be in a room with Mark, with The Undertaker and not understand this guy is very, very special. I don’t understand how you could walk into a room with Steve Austin and not say to yourself, ‘Whoa, there’s something very different about this athlete.’ Same way with Brock Lesnar, same way with Roman Reigns. These are extraordinary human beings with the, ‘it factor,’ that everybody always talks about. So it’s not that I saw something in him that other people didn’t see. I think the bigger story is, why didn’t the other people see it right away? How could you not? The audience did. The audience in WCW knew in 1990 there was something very different about Mark. He just wasn’t put in the ring position for WCW to exploit those skills and that talent.”

source: Wrestling Inc.