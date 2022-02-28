Finn Balor wins WWE U.S. championship

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.

This is Balor’s first reign with the WWE United States Title. Priest won the title back at SummerSlam on August 21 by defeating Sheamus. He held the gold for 191 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change and post-match angle at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio: