AEW to make Detroit debut in June

All Elite Wrestling will be making their Detroit debut in late June for a live Dynamite and Rampage tapings.

The show will take place at the Little Caesars Arena on June 29 with tickets going on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

This is the same arena that WWE runs when in Detroit and can have around 14,000 fans in a wrestling setting. WWE returns to the same place for a live Raw on April 11.

There are rumors that AEW today will also announce that they will be finally hitting the West Coast for some shows in California.