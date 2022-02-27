What Cody Rhodes told DDP about his departure from AEW

While speaking to Fightful.com, Diamond Dallas Page provided details about a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes in regards to Cody’s departure from AEW…

“Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’

I don’t want to know sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to be surprised. gave him all of my viewpoints on everything. I don’t know if you’re doing this, I don’t know if you’re doing that, I don’t know if you’re doing this. But I gave him my viewpoints and then Cody’s a man. He’s very successful. To me, whatever he does, I wish him the best. I hope I helped him with some of my insights to help direct him. But he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do.”

One person close to the situation told Fightful that money was not what motivated Cody to leave AEW.

DDP, who has been close with the Rhodes family over the years, chatted with Cody about Dusty in 2017…