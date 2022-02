This week’s lineup for AEW Dark Elevation

AEW Dark Elevation (on AEW YouTube) card is as follows:

Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian

Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl

Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Chaos Project

Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale

Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura vs. LMK, Kayla Sparks and Paris Van Dale