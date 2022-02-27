Steve Austin to launch new beer on March 31

Steve Austin will be at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on Thursday, March 31 for the release of his brand new American Lager.

The Hall of Famer said that he and El Segundo Brewing have crafted and fine tuned this beer to be the most crushable and easy drinking beer in America.

“I will be there to drink beer and enjoy celebrating the release of this bad ass beer in my home state of Texas. @recklesskelly96 will be there to supply some awesome live music. I look forward to seeing everyone at the one and only @billybobstexas. Whether you’re coming down for #wrestlemania weekend, or from the area, come join the Broken Skull Beer Bash,” Austin wrote in a post on social media.

General admission and VIP tickets are available at AXS.COM.