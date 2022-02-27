Notes on Sean Waltman, Jeff Jarrett, Road Dogg, Taya Valkyrie, and more

– Star studded event planned in Queens..

– X-Pac (Sean Waltman) has challenged Joey Janela to a match at Spring Break 6

– Taya Valkyrie featured in a music video…

Music Video Alert! "Viva La Wera Loca" has officially released! Me and @thetayavalkyrie had a ton of fun with this one. Maybe next time we'll get @TheRealMorrison in something? Watch it now! https://t.co/FrtlPzXMuT pic.twitter.com/F7V4WbmSSL — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) February 25, 2022

– Austin Aries will be back in action in March…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)