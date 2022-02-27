Notes on Cesaro, Kurt Angle, and Steve Austin

– While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the potential of Steve Austin making his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens. He said “Yes! You know what? I’m surprised, and I’m not surprised. I mean, he has been out for so long. As long as he is healthy and he is able to do it, I’m looking forward to it. I think we will (see Austin’s return). This is going to be incredible.”

– It has been reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former WWE Star Cesaro’s exit from the company had nothing to do with AEW as the two sides had no deal between them. The report stated “He also hadn’t gotten any backdoor AEW offer when he was negotiating so it wasn’t that he got a better offer elsewhere. That isn’t saying AEW may not make an offer now that he’s a free agent.”