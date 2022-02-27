John Morrison set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

Feb 27, 2022 - by James Walsh

Josh Barnett has announced former WWE Superstar, John Hennigan (aka John Morrison), for Bloodsport 8 slated for next month. You can see the announcement below.

Barnett wrote on the news, “A man whose exploits are known all over the world is tapping into his collegiate wrestling roots and showing a side of himself that’s never been seen before in Professional Wrestling. John Hennigan is coming to Josh Barnett’s: #Bloodsport 8”

Hennigan was previously released by WWE last November. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 is slated for March 31 and will be part of GCW’s: The Collective during WrestleMania Week in Dallas, Texas.

