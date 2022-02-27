Danielson on Jade Cargill: “I’ve been really impressed by her”

“In my short time working with her, she works very hard. She… can I say that I’m jealous? {*laughing*} In the sense that, she’s been wrestling a little over ten months, maybe now 11 months, and she comes out with more presence and looks like more of a star than I have ever looked in my entire career. When I work with her too, she’s so athletic and strong and when it’s time to work, she works. I’ve been really impressed by her in general and her attitude. It’s easy to come in and if you get a big push, to get a big head, and she’s not like that at all. I’ve been impressed by that.

When Tony [Khan] asked us to work together, I’ve been very impressed with how quickly she learns and how hard she works. Anybody who gets pushed like she does, initially, there is going to be a lot of people who are hard on her and, I’ve never had that pressure. I really haven’t talked to her about this, but there is a certain pressure to being on national TV with less than five months’ experience and going out there and having to do a 10-minute match. I can’t even imagine. The first time I ever did a live TV match, I had been wrestling for over ten years. I was completely comfortable. It’s a completely different ballgame and she’s handled it very well.”

source: Grapsody podcast via Fightful