Alex Zayne injured at Saturday’s GCW show

Alex Zayne suffered a significant eye injury during Saturday’s GCW The Coldest Winter show that required surgery.

Zayne tweeted today that he suffered a ruptured globe during his death match against Jimmy Lloyd at Saturday’s show in Los Angeles, and underwent surgery to remove glass from his eye and to repair the injury.

The NIH website describes a ruptured globe as “a vision-threatening emergency” and a penetrating injury “when an object penetrates the eye, but the object does not go all the way through the eye.”

During Saturday’s match, Zayne went through panes of glass on four occasions, including hitting a senton through a glass pane that caused a laceration to his arm. It is not clear where exactly during the match the eye injury occurred.