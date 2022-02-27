AEW edits out Max Caster promo line from Rampage

During the February 25th edition of Rampage, Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens to qualify for the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at AEW Revolution.

Prior to the match, Max Caster did his freestyle rap and made a reference to the Russia-Ukraine crisis…

“Play with the Acclaimed, you gotta be stupid. This guy’s as popular as Vladimir Putin.”

The line was edited out of the television broadcast but can be heard in the video below…