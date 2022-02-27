AEW adds Dark tapings during Revolution week in Orlando

With Revolution taking place in Orlando, AEW is also squeezing in a taping of Dark at Universal Studios to the already-busy schedule.

The tapings will be held on Thursday, March 3 with showtime at 7PM at Soundstage 18. Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, The Young Bucks, Wardlow, and others are featured on the marketing material. Tapings are free to attend although it requires a ticket to the theme park.

AEW will have Dynamite in Jacksonville on Wednesday, Dark on Thursday, live Rampage from Orlando on Friday, a fan fest and concert on Saturday, and the pay-per-view on Sunday.