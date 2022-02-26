WWE News and Notes

Feb 26, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWInsider reports that Aliyah beat Shayna Baszler in a dark match before WWE Smackdown last night.

– Speaking of Smackdown, the show on Fox averaged 1,976,000 viewers, based on the preliminary numbers

– The new contract AJ Styles signed with WWE puts him on par with Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns earn in terms of his total compensation and perks with the company, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Former WWE NXT referee Stephon Smith has officially joined AEW.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vickie Guerrero

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal