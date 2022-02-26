WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider reports that Aliyah beat Shayna Baszler in a dark match before WWE Smackdown last night.

– Speaking of Smackdown, the show on Fox averaged 1,976,000 viewers, based on the preliminary numbers

– The new contract AJ Styles signed with WWE puts him on par with Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns earn in terms of his total compensation and perks with the company, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Former WWE NXT referee Stephon Smith has officially joined AEW.

#NewProfilePic – In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW. Big thanks to @TonyKhan 👊🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. pic.twitter.com/Ko61Mz2tAu — Stephon Smith (@RefStephonSmith) February 26, 2022

