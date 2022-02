Ronda Rousey to compete on next week’s Smackdown

Ronda Rousey will be in action on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

It was announced on last night’s show that Rousey will square off with Sonya Deville on next Friday’s show.

Adam Pearce booked the match after Deville attacked Rousey alongside Charlotte Flair on last night’s Smackdown.