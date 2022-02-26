Note on attendance for Impact Wrestling No Surrender and subsequent TV tapings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were only 500 in attendance for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event last weekend.

The company reportedly had difficulty selling tickets, especially for the TV tapings the next day. The TV tapings had even fewer tickets sold, as there were less than 200.

Scott D’Amore cut a live promo for the crowd at the event noting that everyone in attendance would get a free ticket for tomorrow’s taping or, if they already had tickets, a voucher for discounted merchandise.