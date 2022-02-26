Johnny Knoxville challenges Sami Zayn to Intercontinental Championship match, Ricochet vs. Zayn announced

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has challenged WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to a title match.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn come to the ring to celebrate last week’s title win over Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn bragged about shattering Nakamura’s knee, and said he’s happy to defend the title against all comers, and anyone who’s brave enough to face him in the ring. That’s when the Jackass theme song hit and out came Knoxville to interrupt.

Knoxville received a pop from the crowd and a “Johnny!” chant as he confronted Zayn and issued a challenge. Zayn reiterated how he thinks Knoxville doesn’t belong in the ring, but gave him some credit for getting in his head. Zayn said he sees what Knoxville is trying to do, and it won’t work. Knoxville then asked Zayn about being a fighting champion, and asked if he has balls enough to face him.

Zayn and Knoxville then met face-to-face in the middle of the ring. Zayn went to leave as fans chanted for Knoxville, but he turned and dropped Knoxville with a cheap shot. Zayn beat Knoxville up and delivered two Helluva Kicks in the corner while talking trash.

Zayn later talked with Adam Pearce backstage about what happened. Ricochet interrupted and said he heard what Zayn said about being a fighting champion, so he wanted to step up. Zayn told Ricochet to get to the back of the line and wait, but Pearce wasn’t happy with Zayn for what happened with Knoxville, so he booked Ricochet vs. Zayn for next Friday’s SmackDown with the title on the line.

There’s no word on when Knoxville vs. Zayn for the title will happen, but the match has been rumored for WrestleMania 38.

It will be interesting to see if WWE gives Knoxville a brief run with the Intercontinental Title. He stated back in January when he began his Royal Rumble storyline that one of his goals was to win a WWE title.

Knoxville appeared on SmackDown several times in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble for the feud with Zayn. He then made his in-ring debut in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, entering the match at #9 and lasting for 1:26 before being tossed out by Zayn, as the third elimination. Zayn and Knoxville have continued their feud on social media and in person since then, which has fueled the rumors on a WrestleMania 38 singles match.

Stay tuned for more on the Knoxville vs. Zayn feud. Below are related photos and videos from Friday’s segment: