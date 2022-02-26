Jim Ross comments on Steve Austin possibly wrestling again
During an AdFreeShows.com episode of Ask JR Live, Jim Ross commented on the rumors that Steve Austin will be returning to the ring at Wrestlemania 38…
“Steve still has a great passion for the business. I don’t think he wants to reignite his wrestling career. I don’t know that the success that AEW has had with a guy that’s older than him and another legend in Sting has influenced that creative or that idea, I don’t know. I talk to Steve about once a month, and more often than not, we don’t even talk about wrestling. He doesn’t even watch a lot of wrestling, and I’ve probably watched too much. So we don’t even go there, it’s a football conversation or it’s home improvement stuff, food, the grill, things like that. And we’re just old friends and there are a million things we can talk about without talking about pro wrestling.”
“It’s an interesting concept, he’ll sell a lot of tickets if he’s booked, but [WWE is] burning daylight on getting closer and closer to their d-day. One would assume if Steve is going to do something, that would be finalized sooner than later. I just don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, someone goes online and it hits the timeline and all of a sudden, it’s fact. It proves our society is very naive, it’s not that simple. If he wants to do it, I hope he does and I think it would be great because there’s a whole generation of fans that haven’t seen him in his full presentation inside the ring, and I think that would be entertaining for anybody.”
