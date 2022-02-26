Indie wrestler Kayla Sparks appears on both Smackdown and Rampage on same night

Independent wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on both Smackdown and Rampage on the same night yesterday, joining only a handful of individuals who managed to pull a similar feat over the years.

Sparks was on Smackdown on FOX as part of the Kiss Cam segment with Los Lotharios and then an hour later she was on Rampage on TNT doing the five-minute rookie challenge with Serena Deeb. The Rampage show was taped this past Wednesday following the conclusion of Dynamite.

The 33-year-old, who made her pro wrestling debut in 2004, has appeared on AEW television before, losing to Riho and Thunder Rosa on Dark last year.

Perhaps the most famous star who appeared on two shows at the same time was Rick Rude, who during the Monday night war era, appeared on a taped episode of WWE Raw and then showed up live on WCW Nitro.