Edge announced for Monday’s Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for Monday’s RAW.

This week’s RAW featured The Rated R Superstar make his first appearance since Royal Rumble to cut a promo on his potential WrestleMania 38 plans. He made references to Cody Rhodes, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. It’s been rumored that Edge vs. Styles will take place at WrestleMania 38, but that has not been confirmed.

In an update, WWE has announced that Edge will be on Monday’s RAW to address his WrestleMania future.

WWE wrote, “Edge is searching for his next WrestleMania moment. The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand this past Monday to remind the WWE Universe about his epic history on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history cannot be named as such without the WWE Hall of Famer on its match card. The 11-time WWE Champion sat in the middle of the ring and threw down the gauntlet to the entire locker room, looking for someone to step up and prove themselves. Will someone rise to the occasion and accept Edge’s challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out as Edge once again takes to the squared circle to see if any Superstar is man enough to step to The Rated-R Superstar.”

Stay tuned for more. Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:

* The Road to WrestleMania 38 continues

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Finn Balor

* RK-Bro, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy prepare for their Triple Threat title match the following week

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge addresses his WrestleMania future