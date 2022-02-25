WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by a WrestleMania 38 contract signing for the Winner Takes All match between new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Ronda Rousey is also scheduled to appear tonight. WWE has not announced Rousey for a match or segment, but the arena and the WWE Events website has her listed for the show, along with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston and Big E, and more.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* New WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn celebrates his win

* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber

* WrestleMania 38 contract signing for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.