Updated line-up for WWE MSG return

Several changes have been made to the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, scheduled for Saturday, March 5.

We noted before how Paul Heyman revealed during RAW that Bobby Lashley would challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG. Lashley is currently facing shoulder surgery, and Heyman noted that if Lashley is unable to compete, then he would find a suitable replacement for the MSG match. WWE still has not acknowledged Lashley’s shoulder injury as his storyline absence is a potential concussion suffered at Elimination Chamber. It’s been reported that Lashley could miss up to 4 months after having shoulder surgery, but there’s been no update since then.

The MSG website pulled Lashley from the advertising but did not name a new opponent for Lesnar. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was also pulled from the listing.

The World’s Most Famous Arena now just notes that Lesnar and Reigns will be defending their titles that night against opponents to be announced.

The women’s tag team match with Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was also changed. The new match is Rousey and Naomi vs. Flair and Sonya Deville.

Below is the updated line-up for WWE’s return to MSG, according to The Garden’s website:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title

* Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston

* Appearances by Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, RK-Bro, Sasha Banks, and others