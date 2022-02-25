Roman Reigns on his WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to react to WWE announcing his Winner Takes All match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief gave his prediction for how WrestleMania 38 will go off the air.

“…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe,” Reigns wrote.

As noted, WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will take place during Night One, while Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place on Night Two. WWE has not confirmed the main events for each night, but it’s believed that Rousey vs. Flair and Lesnar vs. Reigns will be the headlining bouts.

