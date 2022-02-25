Notes on John Morrison, Matt Hardy, Fandango, TJP, and more
– NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd is taking time away from pro wrestling to focus on his battle with mental health issues.
– MLW has announced TJP vs. Myron Reed for SuperFight in Charlotte tomorrow…
TJP vs. Myron Reed signed for SuperFight in Charlotte this Saturday https://t.co/V1zKwdqPs8
— MLW SuperFight • Charlotte • 2/26 (@MLW) February 22, 2022
– The former John Morrison has been announced for GCW Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha
I told you I had some tricks up my sleeve!
JOHNNY CABALLERO is part of The Wrld on Lucha!
Tix on Sale THIS Friday @ Noon Est/11AM Cst:https://t.co/VPAlzvehrZ#WrldOnLucha
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha
Fri 4/1 – 730PM
Fair Park – Dallas TX pic.twitter.com/GhXoMNBxQw
— GringoLoco (@GringoLocoOG) February 24, 2022
– The former Fandango vs. Matt Hardy just announced…
Breaking: @DirtyDangoCurty joins @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND for our huge event on April 30th! Tickets at https://t.co/CqUDbtO6z4 pic.twitter.com/nIdEKkyppI
— IWC Wrestling (@IWCwrestling) February 25, 2022
