Notes on John Morrison, Matt Hardy, Fandango, TJP, and more

Feb 25, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd is taking time away from pro wrestling to focus on his battle with mental health issues.

– MLW has announced TJP vs. Myron Reed for SuperFight in Charlotte tomorrow…

– The former John Morrison has been announced for GCW Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha

– The former Fandango vs. Matt Hardy just announced…

