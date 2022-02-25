Notes on John Morrison, Matt Hardy, Fandango, TJP, and more

– NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd is taking time away from pro wrestling to focus on his battle with mental health issues.

– MLW has announced TJP vs. Myron Reed for SuperFight in Charlotte tomorrow…

TJP vs. Myron Reed signed for SuperFight in Charlotte this Saturday https://t.co/V1zKwdqPs8 — MLW SuperFight • Charlotte • 2/26 (@MLW) February 22, 2022

– The former John Morrison has been announced for GCW Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha

I told you I had some tricks up my sleeve! JOHNNY CABALLERO is part of The Wrld on Lucha! Tix on Sale THIS Friday @ Noon Est/11AM Cst:https://t.co/VPAlzvehrZ#WrldOnLucha

Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha

Fri 4/1 – 730PM

Fair Park – Dallas TX pic.twitter.com/GhXoMNBxQw — GringoLoco (@GringoLocoOG) February 24, 2022

– The former Fandango vs. Matt Hardy just announced…

