Notes from the WWE PC powerlifting combine
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker dominated the two-rep bench press competition at the latest powerlifting combine held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Breakker blew away the field at 455 pounds in the two-rep bench press competition, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The injured Zoey Stark topped the two-rep bench press competition for the women with 155 pounds.
WWE also held a two-rep box squat competition at the combine for the men and the women. The following stats from each competition were provided:
TWO-REP BENCH PRESS COMPETITION
MEN:
* Bron Breakker – 455 pounds
* Brutus Creed – 385 pounds
* Tony D’Angelo – 385 pounds
* JJ Baron – 365 pounds
* Bryce Montana – 365 pounds
* Von Wagner – 365 pounds
* Julius Creed – 365 pounds
* Josh Briggs – 365 pounds
WOMEN:
* Zoey Stark – 155 pounds
* Ivy Nile – 145 pounds
* Elektra Lopez – 135 pounds
* Yulisa Leon – 135 pounds
* Persia Pirotta – 135 pounds
* Indi Hartwell – 135 pounds
TWO-REP BOX SQUAT COMPETITION
MEN:
* JJ Baron – 530 pounds
* Bryce Montana – 515 pounds
* Julius Creed – 425 pounds
* Bodhi Hayward – 425 pounds
* Von Wagner – 425 pounds
* Grayson Waller – 410 pounds
* Sanga – 405 pounds
* Javier Bernal – 405 pounds
WOMEN:
* Yulisa Leon – 275 pounds
* Kayden Carter – 275 pounds
* Ivy Nile – 245 pounds
* Erica Yan – 245 pounds
* Simone Johnson (The Rock’s daughter) – 245 pounds
* Kay Lee Ray – 240 pounds