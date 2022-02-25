LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing recent happenings between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We’re live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as Pat McAfee welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us to Michael Cole in the ring.

– Michael Cole is in the ring with a mic. He begins the introduction for Ronda Rousey and out she comes to a pop. Rousey slaps hands with fans at ringside on her way to the ring.

Cole asks Rousey why she decided to return at the WWE Royal Rumble after being gone for three years. She talks about breaking her hand in the WrestleMania 35 main event, rehabbing that and breaking her other hand, and then getting pregnant. She knew then that she wanted to return after giving birth and punch her ticket for her second WrestleMania main event, and she did it. Rousey brings up how her mother was the second woman to win a judo world championship, while she was a second mom, while she was studying for her PhD, and while she was an engineer. She wanted to set that same badass example for her daughter, so that’s why she’s back.

Cole brings up some of Rousey’s accomplishments, WWE and pre-WWE, and asks how winning The Rumble felt. Rousey doesn’t like to dwell on accomplishments as she’s already focused on what’s next, and she’s ready to tap out SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Cole brings up how she had one arm behind her back at WWE Elimination Chamber as she and Naomi defeated Flair and Sonya Deville. We see stills from the match and McAfee talks about how Flair focused on hurting Rousey in the match. The music interrupts before Rousey can speak and out comes Flair. She stops on the entrance-way and poses as the pyro goes off.

Flair takes the mic and speaks from the entrance-way, commenting on how much fun it was giving Rousey a little taste of a comeback last week. She comments on Rousey having one arm behind her back and says it won’t be like that at WrestleMania 38 because that night will be stupendous, and she plans on locking Rousey in the Figure Eight. Flair says for the first time in Rousey’s life, she will scream for mercy and tap out, which means Flair will remain the champion. Flair says the silver lining for Rousey is that she gets to go home and work on baby #2.

Still standing on the entrance-way, Flair laughs and Deville hits the ring from behind, taking Rousey down with a chop block. Deville talks some trash as Rousey slowly gets back up. Flair trips her from the floor, pulling her leg out. Flair slams Rousey’s leg around the ring post a few times while talking more trash. Deville talks more trash at Rousey as she struggles to get up. Rousey still takes Deville down with a throw, sending her to the floor retreating. Rousey stands tall as her music hits, yelling out and asking Deville if that’s all she’s got.

– We see Big E and Kofi Kingston riding a 4-wheeler backstage. They will face Los Lotharios next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Adam Pearce is backstage with Sonya Deville, watching what she just did to Ronda Rousey. Pearce is not happy and he says that due to Deville’s actions and Rousey’s request, Deville vs. Rousey will take place next Friday. Pearce says the match has already been approved with upper management.

Los Lotharios vs. The New Day

We go back to the ring and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. They stop on the entrance-way and pose. We then get the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam as they find a young woman at ringside and kiss her on the cheeks. Out next comes Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. Big E is driving his 4-wheeler and Kofi is on the back. Cole says this was Kofi’s birthday gift to Big E. They ride around the ring and park the quad before entering the ring for this rubber match.

The bell rings as Kofi and Humberto trade holds. Kofi drops Humberto and splashes him for a 2 count. Big E tags in for a big shoulder thrust into the corner, then he lets Kofi leap off his back for a splash in the corner. Big E covers for a 2 count. Big E with an abdominal stretch to Humberto now. Fans chant for The New Day as Big E works over Humberto in the hold. He fights off and mounts offense but Big E beats him down.

Kofi tags back in for more double teaming. Kofi covers but Humberto kicks out at 2. Kofi ends up kicking Humberto but Angel distracts him from the apron, allowing Humberto to kick him to the floor. Los Lotharios take Big E out with a double team, then run to the other side of the ring and take Kofi back down on the floor. They pose at and on the announce table as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Angel is working Kofi over in the corner, turning him upside down. Humberto tags back in and they double team Kofi for another 2 count. Humberto grounds Kofi but he slowly fights out as fans chant and rally for The New Day. Humberto drops Kofi and knocks Big E off the apron. Angel tags back in for another double team, rolling Kofi by each of his legs, and slamming the back of his head to the mat.

Angel grounds Kofi in a single-leg Crab now. Kofi resists and gets free, then nails a big running stomp for a pop. Big E is back on the apron now, rallying the crowd. Big E and Humberto tag in at the same time. Big E with a big belly-to-belly suplex, then another. Big E ducks Humberto and hits another belly-to-belly slam. Big E plays to the crowd and gets hyped up, then hits the running splash in the middle of the ring. Big E waits for Humberto as fans rally. Angel distracts from the apron, allowing Humberto to drop Big E with a superkick. Angel tags in but Big E catches him with the Uranage. Kofi tags in and they hit the Midnight Hour. Kof3i covers for 2 but Humberto runs in and makes the save just in time.

Big E gets sent out by Humberto. Kofi dropkicks Humberto out of the ring. Angel blocks the SOS and sends Kofi to the floor. Angel with a big suicide dive to the floor. Angel rolls Kofi back in but now he walks over to the quad, which is still running. Kofi runs and leaps off the steel ring steps, taking Angel down at ringside. Humberto comes over but Big E hits a big belly-to-belly throw on the floor.Kofi goes back in and leaps off the top but Angel superkicks him in mid-air for a close 2 count. Angel can’t believe it.

Angel goes to the top to leap onto Kofi but he stops when he sees Big E sitting on the quad, threatening to run over Humberto at ringside while he’s flat on his back. Kofi takes advantage and comes from behind but Angel rolls through. Kofi levels Angel with a jumping knee. Big E tags back in and they hit the Midnight Hour, then Big E covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Big E

– After the match, Kofi and Big E celebrate as the music hits.

– We see Sam Roberts backstage talking with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

– Cole sends us to a commercial for the Toyota Tundra, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. We go to a break.

– Back from the break and Sheamus and Ridge Holland stop Big E and Kofi Kingston on the quad backstage. They taunt The New Day and Sheamus calls them out for fight night, saying they’d have to use the 4-wheeler to carry their arses out. Big E and Kofi drive off, frustrating Sheamus and Holland.

– Sam Roberts is backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sam brings up tonight’s WrestleMania 38 contract signing and Jey Uso says it’s for the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time. Jimmy Uso says WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put that work in on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, like they will do to The Viking Raiders. They talk trash about Erik and Ivar, until The Vikings show up and attack them, demanding their title shot.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Xia Li now. Li says she’s waited for this moment her own life. Li says she worked so hard in WWE NXT and always dreamed of competing on SmackDown. She is nervous but also confident because she is The Protector, and tonight Natalya will need protection.

Xia Li vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes Xia Li for what Cole and Morant are billing as her WWE debut. Li comes out with her unique entrance and hits the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Natalya. We see Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Drew Gulak and Mansoor watching backstage as Cole says there’s a lot of interest in Li’s debut tonight. The bell rings and they lock up. Natalya goes behind and slams Li by her hair. Natalya drops Li in the corner and stomps away as the referee warns her.

Natalya whips Li into the corner and tries the same in the opposite corner but Li jumps to the top and rolls through to the mat, then nails a dropkick for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Natalya with the discus clothesline for a 1 count. Natalya takes Li back to the corner and works her over. Natalya with a snap suplex in the middle of the ring. Natalya talks some trash and continues dominating as the referee warns her. Natalya with an abdominal stretch now, working Li over while she’s in the hold as fans boo and Natalya smiles.

Natalya bends the leg back while keeping the abdominal stretch locked in. The referee checks on Li but she starts fighting out with elbows. They both go down and Li mounts offense with strikes now. Fans chant “Xia’s got it!” as she unloads with strikes and shouts out to the crowd. Li with two big knees and a kick to send Natalya into the corner. Li with a running knee into the corner, then an elbow to the top of the head.

Li with an overhead suplex for a 2 count. Natalya ends up going for the Sharpshooter but Li kicks her away. Li stands tall and yells out, swinging her arms around and then punching the mat. She charges and levels Natalya with a big spinning heel kick. Li then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Xia Li

– After the match, Li stands tall as the music hits. She has her arm raised as Natalya looks on from ringside. Li stares back at her as we go to replays. Li bows to the crowd on all sides as Natalya yells at her from ringside.

– This week’s Progressive-sponsored Match Flo video looks back at how Sami Zayn won the WWE Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Zayn is dressed up in a suit as he heads to the ring for a championship celebration. Zayn poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Zayn is in the ring, which is decorated with a red apron cover. Zayn has balloons on the ring post, and his Intercontinental Title belt on display in the middle of the ring. Zayn says finally the title is back where it belongs. He goes on about the conspiracies against him and where he’s finally at now, but then complains about how the balloons and the ring apron aren’t the colors he wanted, but oh well. Zayn insists “they” will persecute him any chance they get, but now he knows he can get over no matter what they throw at him. Sami screams for the fans to show him some respect as the new Intercontinental Champion but they give him the “What?!” treatment and boo him

Sami says he’s happy to give Shinsuke Nakamura a rematch but he’s still picking up pieces of his kneecap, which Zayn shattered. Sami says unlike Nakamura, he’s happy to defend this title against all comers, anyone who’s brave enough to step in the ring against him. Sami says now that he got that out of the way, let’s get down to the festivities. The Jackass theme song interrupts and out comes Johnny Knoxville to a pop.

Knoxville takes the mic as fans chant “Johnny!” now. Sami gets fans to pop for Knoxville again. He says Knoxville got his reaction, so why is he here now? Knoxville says Zayn crashed his Jackass Forever movie premiere, so he’s here now. Knoxville says hi to Sami. Zayn says they can talk later but for now he’s going to ask Knoxville to get the hell out of his ring. Knoxville thought he heard Zayn throw down a challenge for the title, so let’s do it. Fans pop and Zayn begins to seethe. Zayn thinks it over and says apparently Knoxville doesn’t learn. Sami says he told Knoxville this before but he will say it again – Knoxville doesn’t belong in this ring. Sami gives Knoxville some credit for getting in his head, but says he sees through this and it won’t work. Knoxville asks Sami if he wants to be a fighting champion, or does he not have enough balls? Fans chant “no balls!” now.

They toss their mics and face off in the middle of the ring now, trash talking each other. Sami says he’s not going to fight, and then walks past Knoxville. Fans chant for Knoxville and he’s distracted by the chants as Sami comes back over and drops him with a cheap shot. Sami beats Knoxville up and then leans him in the corner for a Helluva Kick. Knoxville is still up on his feet, but leaning against the ropes and dazed. Sami yells in his face as officials hit the ring to pull him away. Sami delivers another Helluva Kick and this one puts Knoxville down. Zayn raises the title in the air, and some of his balloons, as the boos get louder. Sami taunts Knoxville some more as he exits the ring.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will make their WrestleMania 38 match official. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.