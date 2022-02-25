Jonathan Gresham says he may not be with Ring of Honor much longer

The current interim ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is contemplating his future…

“I have to wait until April to find out what Ring of Honor is going to do going forward. Are we going to be contracted to salaries again, or is it gonna be pay-per-appearance? I have a loyalty to Ring of Honor because it changed my life. I was going in a very bad direction for so many years, and me having tunnel vision on Ring of Honor saved my life. I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor. So, if it could do that for me, I can only imagine that Ring of Honor can do that for others around the world – and also give the boys another place to make a living. So I definitely wanna wait see what Ring of Honor does, but at the end of the day I have to be honest and have to move on if they’re not gonna be willing to contract talent.”

source: Metro