EC3: “I would have loved to be in the ring with Cena and Orton”

EC3 explains why he came back for another stint in WWE during a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Podcast

“I would have loved to be in the ring with John Cena and Randy Orton. That’s the only reason I came back. Because I remember seeing that promo between Roman and Cena before Cena left for a good while. I remember, I knew how John worked, he’s very much in the moment. They’re not writing for him.

Speaking from here, I’m like, ‘God, if this was me, it would be, this would be electric,’ because I kind of work the same way. But it wasn’t, and it was good. But that’s what made me want, I’ve got to give it a shot to go back and do that. That never happened. Now, I mean maybe, because seeing Control Your Narrative’s not really a wrestling promotion, maybe call the Peacemaker’s agent, have him come down to the Narrative and I could kick his ass. What a great show.”

source: Wrestling Inc.