Dax Harwood says FTR just wasn’t happy in WWE

“Money is incredible, but I talked to my grandma and I was telling her my issues, ‘I’m not happy, but the money is great.’ Her exact words to me were, ‘How much money do you really need?’ That was such an eye-opening experience for me. I’m college educated, two degrees, ‘yeah, you’re exactly right.’ It sounds like I’m bitter, but I’m not at all, we just weren’t happy.

Not just us, but they weren’t giving any of the tag teams the opportunity that we thought it deserved. We knew we would be stuck in a certain position if we stayed there. For years and years, I have prayed every night to be a professional wrestler and I take it very seriously. Knowing they weren’t going to give us the opportunities that we thought we deserved, we had to get out of there. We talked about it and they kept throwing more money at us and more money, I called my wife and told her, ‘This is the amount of money they offered us, I don’t think we’re going to take it.’ She said, ‘No money is worth your happiness, do what you want.'”

source: Fightful