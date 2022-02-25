AEW releases first Owen Hart shirt

AEW has released their first official t-shirt for the late Owen Hart.

As seen below, ShopAEW has released a new “King of Harts” t-shirt for Owen, which is listed for $24.99.

The t-shirt is sold by AEW, but through Pro Wrestling Tees, like all AEW apparel. PW Tees also hosts the official Owen Hart merchandise store, sold by his widow Martha Hart with profits going to The Owen Hart Foundation. Those shirts are in collaboration with Vice Media and Dark Side of the Ring. PWT’s Owen store also has the first AEW t-shirt for sale.

You can click here for the latest news on when AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will kick off. AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced a new working relationship back in September, to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. You can read the original announcement at this link. A part of the deal includes the annual tournaments in AEW, in addition to various merchandise and other projects.

Stay tuned for more. You can see AEW’s first Owen t-shirt below: