Updated Impact PPV Sacrifice Card

Impact had an updated lineup for Sacrifice following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check up the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on March 5th on Impact! Plus and Impact Insiders on YouTube:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Heath

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Jonah vs. PCO

* Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

* Alex Shelley vs. Jay White