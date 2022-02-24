Shane “Swerve” Strickland headed to AEW

Shane “Swerve” Strickland, who wrestled for NXT as Isiah “Swerve” Scott as part of the Hit Row stable, is heading to All Elite Wrestling.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling broke the story yesterday and the tweet got a wink emoji from Strickland himself. Sapp wrote that Strickland will be starting with the promotion in March.

The former NXT North American champion was moved to Smackdown along with B-Fab, Ashante Adonis, and Top Dolla during the 2021 Draft but was released a month later with Top Dolla and Adonis, two weeks after their female stablemate B-Fab was let go.

He originally signed with WWE in 2019 as part of the NXT brand.