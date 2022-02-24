Moose: “I’m pretty banged up”

Moose revealed in an interview Today that he is currently dealing with a torn labrum — an injury he plans to work through but will eventually need time off to heal.

“I’m pretty banged up. I need to take some time off at some point to get my shoulder fixed,” he said. “I’ll keep going. I’m the Impact World Champion so I know what that entails. I know I have to put my hard hat on and go to work.”

He’s not sure when or how he sustained the injury, but that it was found when he got an MRI.