Jon Moxley announced for Bloodsport, Athena vs. AQA
A living embodiment of controlled chaos.
A man without fear or concern for danger.
Mox is looking for a fight and he knows where he'll find one…
Moxley returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. pic.twitter.com/5T5UJ516kg
The former Ember Moon is set to square off with AQA, who recently signed with AEW…
3/12 #indianapolis the #fallengoddess @AthenaPalmer_FG battles #AEW's #DangerouslyMotivated @AQAOfficial10
Warrior Wrestling 20
3/12 Indianapolis
TICKETS: https://t.co/lv3T1F7sgD
Order on @FiteTV : https://t.co/oyDvBoKxjT#aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/prLaIJ32Pw
